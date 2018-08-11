Talks held to discuss benefits of EEC to Thai citizens

Bangkok – The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and the private sector organized a seminar on the benefits to Thai citizens of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plan.

During the event, Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana gave a special lecture on the importance of the EEC plan to the Kingdom’s economic development by promoting 10 target industries and raising the industry sector to Thailand 4.0 standards. He estimated that the EEC plan would attract more investment, resulting in more than 100,000 new employment positions.

At the same time, various accompanying infrastructure projects such as the construction of a high speed railway and the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport will contribute to a strengthening of the tourism industry in the eastern corridor. The committee is of the opinion that this infrastructure will greatly support the transportation of visitors to the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

The committee believes that the EEC development plan will distribute income at the grassroots level. It said officials responsible for these projects would consider the benefits to the people first, while making sure that every effort is made to guard against social and environmental impacts.