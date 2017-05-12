Tak promotes local tourism via new campaign

TAK-A group of off-road 4WD enthusiasts recently visited Tak province to give classroom and school supplies to children in remote areas, in a campaign to promote cross-country tourism.

Tourism Office of Tak Director Thamonwan Charoenwongpisit and Mae Sot Petroleum Ltd Managing Director, Silapachai Puanglakorn welcomed the group, which consisted of 50 people and 20 cars, to Tak.

They presented school supplies to schools and children in remote areas of Tak during their cross-country trip which covered provinces in the North and the Central Plains. The trip was initiated by the Tourism Office of Tak to promote local tourism.

Thamonwan said Tak is a province of historic significance as it had served Sukhothai Kings as a strategic front line city. The province, which borders Myanmar, has many beautiful natural tourist attractions. One of the largest forest areas is also located in Tak.

In addition to the trip, local authorities will also urge local manufacturers to keep improving the quality of their products so that tourists will find their visit there even more pleasant.