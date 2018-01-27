T-50TH fighter aircrafts reach Nakhon Sawan

Nakhon Sawan – The Royal Thai Air Force has held a delivery ceremony for the first pair of fighter training aircraft from South Korea, which are to be stationed in Nakhon Sawan Province.

RTAF Commander-in-Chief, ACM Johm Rungswang, presided over the ceremony for the T-50TH Golden Eagle fighter training aircraft at Wing 4 Takhli Air Force Base on Friday. The event was also to welcome six pilots who have completed T-50TH aviation training in South Korea.

The RTAF signed a deal with Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) in 2015 to purchase four T-50THs. The aircraft were flown from South Korea via the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia before landing in Nakhon Sawan. They are to replace L-39 fighter training jets that have been used since 1994 and are being decommissioned.