Sweden honors HM the late King Bhumibol in traditional royal ceremony

Stockholm – Sweden honored HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand in a traditional ceremony at the Royal Palace on Thursday.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Sweden’s Guards of Honor brought HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s Coat of Arms as the Knight of the Royal Order of the Seraphim — the Swedish foremost order from the Royal Palace in Stockholm – to a Transfer Ceremony parade in which a bell was rung in honor for one hour.

The Guards of Honor then placed HM the late King’s Coat of Arms at Riddarholm Church in the Swedish capital city — the burial church of the Swedish monarchs.

HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was presented with Sweden’s Royal Seraphim Coat-of-Arms on April 5, 1950.