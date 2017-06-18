Suvarnabhumi airport thief suspect arrested

Suvarnabhumi airport officials and the police have arrested a suspected thief for allegedly stealing passengers’ belongings.

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Sirote Duangratana said security guards, officials of the special operation center of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Tourist Police, and the Airport Police, arrested the suspected thief Friday.

A 36-year old man Wanlop Keedkian has been charged with stealing personal belongings at the airport following a complaint filed on 27 April 2017 over the loss of a cell phone left recharging at the airport.

The arrest warrant was granted on 1 May 2017, followed by another arrest warrant issued on 22 May 2017 for repeated offenses.

The suspect was captured at his hiding point in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, along with stolen items. He made confessions and would be faced with one to five years in prison or 2,000-10,000 baht in fine.

The airport general manager said passenger’s security is a priority for the airport which works with related agencies to ensure it around the clock. The general public who may have spotted any suspicious behavior or facing any emergency can request assistance by calling 0 2132 4000.