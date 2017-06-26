Suvarnabhumi Airport officers help return mobile phone to Chinese passenger

SAMUT PRAKAN – Suvarnabhumi Airport officers helped return an iPhone 7 Plus mobile phone to a Chinese passenger who had left it on a taxi.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Special Operation Center and security officers cooperated with police officers to help return an iPhone 7 Plus mobile phone worth about 31,500 baht, to Mr. Zhang Jiang who left it on a taxi on his way to the airport.

Authorities checked CCTV footage and spotted the license plate number of the taxi and affirmed that the taxi driver was Mr. Preeda Yowa, age 34. The driver was contacted by authorities and later returned the mobile phone to the tourist police at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Since the phone’s owner had already left for China, the tourist police will keep the mobile phone for him. Authorities had sent an e-mail to Mr. Zhang to inform him that he can pick up his mobile phone when he returns to Suvarnabhumi airport.