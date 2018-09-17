Suvarnabhumi Airport introduces self-service immigration kiosks

Samut Prakarn – Hong Kong travelers can now pass through customs faster at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, using newly-introduced self-service immigration kiosks.

Two automated passport control kiosks made their debut at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday, welcoming travelers from Hong Kong.

Getting through airport customs used to take 30-45 minutes. But with the latest self-service machines, it takes less than 20 seconds.

The kiosks use biometric authentication to verify passport holders including facial recognition and fingerprints.

Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lieu Gen Suttipong Vongpint, says the new system helps improve national security and will boost tourism, in line with the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy, adding that the kiosks will be able to accommodate holders of Australian, Japanese, and New Zealand passports in the near future.

At least 800,000 travelers from Hong Kong visit Thailand every year. In the first half of 2018 alone, Thailand welcomed 600,000 Hong Kong passport holders.