Suthep says he will not contest upcoming general election

Bangkok – Suthep Thuagsuban, one of the founders of the Action Coalition For Thailand Party, insists that he is not planning to run for office in the next general election.

Suthep traveled to Bang Khen district at the weekend to meet with 41 community leaders to listen to their problems and explain to them why national reform is needed in order for Thailand to move forward. He will use their opinions to develop his party’s policy.

Suthep said he joined the Action Coalition For Thailand Party only as an adviser, adding he never wanted to be on the board or a party leader. He added that even if his party wins the next general election, he will remain as an adviser.

Regarding the Election Commission of Thailand’s demand for the party to comply with party requirements, Suthep said he has already made certain changes to ensure that his party meets those criteria.