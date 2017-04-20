All suspects in 50 mil baht travel scam deny charges

BANGKOK,(NNT) – All eight suspects detained in connection to the WealthEver travel scam have denied all charges.

The 11th Military Circle transferred custody of the suspects to the Crime Suppression Division for further interrogation. All suspects denied charges of selling fake trips to Japan and insisted that they merely sold memberships that gave low-income earners the opportunity to travel abroad.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul revealed that the investigators are questioning the eight suspects regarding their involvement with the alleged ringleader, Pasit Arinchalapit alias Sinsae Shogun.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong has called on 13 related agencies to discuss fraud prevention and suppression, due to the WealthEver case. The meeting discussed sharing information on business registrations and applications, as well as criminal records and known aliases, to prevent future cases of fraud.