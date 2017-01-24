A suspected mastermind in the shooting of an Indian politician nabbed in Bangkok

An Indian who was suspected to be the mastermind behind a murder attempt against a local politician in India was on Monday questioned by immigration officials following his recent arrest at a hotel in Rajprarob area.

Officials of the Indian embassy in Bangkok were also present during the interrogation by immigration officials.

Immigration bureau chief Pol Lt-Gen Natthathorn Prohsunthorn said the immigration bureau was contacted by Indian police to look for Chadreshkumar Ramesbai Patel, 40, who allegedly hired gunmen to shoot Pragnesh Patel, a member of the Gujarat state parliament on January 13.

The victim was seriously injured and, eventually, Indian arrested four suspects, including two alleged gunmen.

The arrested suspects claimed they were hired by Shadreskuman whom they said had escaped to Thailand.

Immigration officials launched a search and eventually nabbed him from a hotel.

The suspect was wanted in Gujarat state on murder charge.