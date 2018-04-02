Supreme Patriarch performs special religious ceremony in Ayutthaya

Bangkok – The Supreme Patriarch has performed a special Buddhist ceremony in Ayutthaya Province.

Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, traveled on Saturday to Wat Wachira Thamma Ram in Maha Rat District of Ayutthaya Province to perform a ceremony to store Lord Buddha’s relics and 84,000 Phra Pairee Pinat amulets inside the Chedi of the temple.

The special ceremony follows the installation of a new Buddha statue, which the Royal Thai Army has initiated to commemorate the 84th birthday anniversary of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Wat Wachira Thamma Ram was built to honor Thailand’s royal institution and is equipped with facilities for religious ceremonies as well as living quarters for Buddhist monks and novices.

The temple is in the Ayutthaya architectural style, which is identified by its 25-meter tall Chedi.