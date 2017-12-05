Super Full Moon draws spectators across the country

Bangkok – Citizens across the country reported witnessing the Super Full Moon on Sunday night as the moon was at its nearest point to the earth and appeared 6.3 percent larger than usual.

Media in Bangkok filmed the phenomena from Sanam Luang, the site of the ongoing Royal Crematorium Exhibition, as well as from Victory Monument. The moon was estimated at 357,973 kilometers from the earth and was visible in some places as early as 5:30PM. The phenomena is to repeat at an even greater extent on January 2 of next year.

Outside of Bangkok, citizens in Uthai Thani province setup telescopes to view the Super Full Moon with some of the apparatus provided by the municipal authority.

In Bueng Kan, residents gathered along the Mekong River to view the occurrence where they reported high visibility.