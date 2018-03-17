More summer storms predicted into next week

Nong Khai – Summer storms are predicted to continue through the weekend and next week, with authorities already providing aid to those affected so far.

Relevant agencies have dispatched agents to several areas of Nong Khai province after summer storms lashed 28 villages in 13 sub-districts. A total of 51 homes reported damage alongside two rice mills, a temple and one rice silo.

Similarly in Nakhon Panom province, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office agents joined with military personnel, local administrators and volunteers to clear out debris blocking roadways and remove trees that were felled by storm winds. Heavy rain and strong winds, which included hail, on March 14 damaged a reported 194 homes in the province’s Nakae, Thatpanom, Srisongkram and Ponsawan districts.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that weather conditions from now to March 19 will be mostly cloudy and rainy with storms expected on March 20-21, from the central to the northern regions due to the collision of a low pressure front in the area and a high pressure front from China. The south can also expect scattered showers during the period.