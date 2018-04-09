Summer storm damages durian plantations in Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi – A summer storm has damaged durian plantations in the eastern Chanthaburi province, causing huge financial losses to local agriculturists.

More than 100 durian trees were uprooted and 100 others were damaged in the capital district and in the districts of Tha Mai and Khao Khitchakut. More than seven tons of durian must now be disposed of prematurely.

One of the growers said the storm had wiped out over a million baht in expected income, since his fruit would have been ready for sale in 10 days. In Chanthaburi, Chanee Khai durians sell wholesale at 70-80 baht a kilo, and Mon Thong durians at 100-130 baht a kilo.

The affected agriculturists confirmed that only quality durians would be available on the market, while damaged fruit would be processed to prevent a fall in durian prices and to retain the reputation of Chanthaburi agro-products.

Relevant agencies are assessing the damage to work out assistance measures for storm-hit farmers and households.