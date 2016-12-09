Students warned of buying fake diplomas from fraudsters

The Ministry of Education has recently sought help from the Ministry of Digital for Economy and Society to track down a fraudulent gang which sells fake diplomas, certificates and degrees on the social media.

Education permanent secretary Chaipruek Serirak said on Thursday that he found out from a Facebook page offering to sell diplomas for Mathayom 3 up to post-graduate education for prices ranging from 2,500-7,000 baht with a guarantee that the documents can be used as reference to apply for jobs and the required diplomas will be mailed to the buyers.

He said he then sought help from DE Ministry which informed him later on that the Facebook page had been removed. The gang, he added, would open new website to sell the fake diplomas and, shortly afterward, closed it down.

Mr Chaipruek warned students and members of the public not to fall victim to these fraudsters otherwise they would lose their money and earn nothing in return. He also warned that using these fake diplomas or certificates would risk criminal litigation with penalties ranging from jailterms from six months to five year.