Stuck snake rescued from manhole

Sawang Boriboon animal-control officers are used to saving people and property from snakes, not the other way around.

But officers were called to the traffic island in the middle of Sukhumvit Road near Chonglom Dec. 10 to save a giant python that got stuck in a hole.

The reptile tried to slink down an eight-centimeter air pipe that was created in a manhole, but couldn’t fit or get loose.

Volunteers had to lift the heavy lid up before drilling into the hole to widen it. The snake was not injured during the operation and was pulled free in several minutes.

Volunteers took the snake to a forest area far away from people to release it.