Strong winds and waves abort maiden ferry trip from Pattaya to Hua Hin

The Department of Marine yesterday called off the maiden sea voyage from Pattaya to Hua Hin on Sunday due to strong winds and waves in the sea.

It was the first 113-kilometre ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin that was put on trial service yesterday free of charge from January 1-15 before commercial service is to begin January 16 with a 1,250 baht single trip for normal class.

But as the sea was turbulent due to strong winds and waves of up to four metres high, the chief of the Pattaya-based Marine Department Region 6 Mr Ekkarat Kantharo decided to call off the maiden trip yesterday.

The ship, Royal One, was scheduled to set sail from Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier to Hua Hin at 9.00am on a 1.40 hour voyage and return on the same day at 5.00pm.

Distinguished guests on board the maiden trip included the director-general of the Department of Marine Mr Sorasak Saensombat, media representatives, and people who have earlier registered for the maiden trio.

But due to the turbulent sea and for safety reasons, the trip was called off.

However the Pattaya chief of Marine Office, said the ship instead brought all its passengers on a cruise around Koh Larn.

The Royal Passenger Line which runs the ferry service said although the ship would sway back and forth in the sea due to strong waves around the Pattaya sea, it was safe.