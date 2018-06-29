Striped dolphin found beached in Phang Nga still in critical condition

Phangnga – The condition of a striped dolphin found beached on Koh Yao Yai of Phang Nga has yet to improve and it is being provided with further care while tests are done to uncover the cause of its illness.

The Phuket Marine Biological Center has continued to care for the 2.14 meter long, 70 kilogram female dolphin and floats have had to be attached to the sea mammal to keep it from sinking as it is unable to stabilize itself. Its bacterial infection is also yet to improve and veterinarians believe it will require 5-6 more days of close care. A blood sample from a wound found on its tail fin has been sent for analysis to understand the cause of its symptoms.

A young dolphin that was discovered alongside the female has been returned to the ocean after it was found to be in good condition. Center authorities explained that keeping it in a tank would only cause undue stress and present the possibility of the younger one contracting an infection from its mother. They assured the public that the young dolphin was already weaned and was mature enough to survive on its own.