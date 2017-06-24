Stricter punishment for illegal worker employment begins to take effect

BANGKOK – A stricter punishment for those who might employ illegal migrant workers has begun to take effect while the Ministry of Labor is improving manpower under the 20-year national strategy.

Labor Minister Sirichai Distakul said the ministry is developing workforces towards the Thailand 4.0 goal in bid to improve the working conditions to be on par with international standards.

He said that the new law governing the management of migrant workers employment is now effective from 23 June 2017, imposing harsher effect on illegal practices.

All employment of migrant workers from neighboring countries are now required to pass through the process of the employment commencement and termination center with clear conditions and systematic care.

The Ministry of Labor is taking steps to have people with informal employment benefit from the social security system.