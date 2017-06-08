Strict regulations against street racing and illegal nightclubs

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister/Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan ordered authorities to regulate nightclubs and street races which might cause disturbances to people.

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said the deputy premier had ordered the Ministry of Defense and police to step up the regulations for nightclubs and street motorcycle races which might cause disturbances to other people and to solve the problems of vehicles or trailer trucks which might park in the way of road traffic.

He said these issues are the most common complaints received via Hotline 1111 during January – March 2017.

He ordered all government agencies to check the availability and readiness of their CCTV cameras.

The spokesman added public vigilance and participation are required to create a safe community, thus villagers are advised to look out for any incident and inform the authorities so public safety measures will be promptly taken.