Street vendors encouraged to join in Food Truck campaign

NONTHABURI,(NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce is encouraging street food vendors to participate in a Food Truck campaign to cut down the costs of living as Bangkok has been named one of the world’s best cities for street food by CNN for a second consecutive year.

Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn said the authorities, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), are now carrying out regulations for street food vendors to make them more orderly and hygienic, starting with those on Yaowarat Road and Khaosarn Road where tourists usually frequent.

She said the Ministry of Commerce has always looked to reduce the costs of living for the general public with the latest campaign urging street food vendors to join the Food Truck campaign in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion, thus allowing participants to have better access to SMEs Fund, while the Government Savings Bank is providing special loans under that campaign.

The BMA is yet to find appropriate locations for street food vendors which will not obstruct road traffic and to consider promoting more street food for tourists.