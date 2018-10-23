Stormy weather still wreaking havoc across the nation

Yala – Heavy rain has continued to cause damage and loss of life in Thailand, with a major landslide reported in Betong, in Yala province.

Residents reported that the entrance to Baan Chulaborn 10 was heavily damaged by the landslide, which slid six meters down a cliff. Soil and debris now cover an area 8 meters long and 2 meters wide, after being loosened by heavy rains.

Authorities have set up barriers and reflectors to divert traffic around the affected area and are warning travelers of conditions on the already difficult roadway.

In Khon Kaen province, a tour bus carrying travelers from Roi Et province skidded off the road after hitting a pot hole, resulting in 30 injuries. The driver said that heavy rain had concealed the pot hole and caused him to lose control.

Kamphaengpetch Governor Chaowalit Saeng-uthai meanwhile, has met with Myanmar victims of a van crash. The accident, in which a van carrying passengers from Myanmar slammed into a tree, resulted in nine deaths and four injuries. The injured were sent to Khlong Klung Hospital and Kamphaenpetch Hospital. Police say the driver of the van, traveling from Petchaburi province to Tak, lost control of the vehicle due to rainy conditions.