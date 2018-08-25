Stormy conditions wreak havoc in the South

Phang Nga – A new storm warning has been issued after the depression system Bebinca triggered runoff and landslides in the South of Thailand.

Heavy rain in Phang Nga province resulted in runoff and landslides in several areas, significantly impacting Bang Sai-Pak Weep road in the province’s Takua Pa district. Similarly, mountain runoff severed access to a bridge in the area of Khlong Bang Muang.

The rains also resulted in flooding in villages of Takua Pa with landslides impeding travel on some roads. Authorities are now providing initial assistance to the communities.

Ranong Governor, Jatupoj Piyamputra, has inspected a landslide on the province’s Petchkasem 4 road at a viewpoint leading to Punyabal Waterfall. Eroded soil has been blocking the road for seven days now. Heavy machinery is now removing the mud and cement pipes are being placed along the slope to prevent further erosion and safe passage.

In Phuket, heavy rains resulted in the flooding of Surin and Thep Krasat roads, Soi Paniang intersection and in front of Buddhamongkolnimit School. Some areas under deep water have been closed to traffic to enable drainage operations. Flooding was also reported in Katu and Talang districts with traffic now heavy in those areas. Phuket Governor Noraphat Plodthong has ordered authorities facilitate travel for citizens while asking all to keep a close eye on the situation, especially in areas near mountains.