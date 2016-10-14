Statement by U.S. Ambassador Glyn Davies

On behalf of the United States of America and all Americans in Thailand, I offer heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Majesty the King to Her Majesty the Queen, all members of the Royal Family, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand. His Majesty lived a long and glorious life. Americans celebrate him because he personified the close connection between our two nations and peoples. We remember his remarkable compassion and generosity to those in need – in Thailand and around the world – including personal donations to Americans affected by natural disasters.

We fondly recall King Bhumibol’s love for jazz, a musical genre born, like His Majesty himself, in America, but which he made his own, bringing joy to millions. We are inspired by His Majesty’s innovative spirit as an inventor and progenitor of Royal Projects. Above all, we admire his tireless devotion to the Thai people.

Through his patience, perseverance, and selfless dedication to duty, King Bhumibol embodied Thailand’s Ten Kingly Virtues. This beautiful and unique land is touched today by a great and profound loss. I and my fellow citizens mourn with our friends, the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, at this somber time.