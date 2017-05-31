Standards for film industry to be set

BANGKOK – Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI) has joined with educational institutions and members of the film industry to establish standards for the entertainment industry that will bring it to the international level.

TPQI, in collaboration with the Digital Media and Film Arts Faculty of Bangkok University and the Performing Arts and Entertainment Association, is seeking to elevate personnel in the film industry to a higher standard so that they may better meet the needs of an international market.

Association director Weerachai Srikajorn remarked that the standards set by the collaboration will cover 10 film and entertainment careers such as photography, lighting and sound. The standards will deal with educational requirements and testing with the goal of spurring confidence in employers worldwide.

It is hoped the standards will lift the entire Thai film industry to international acceptance both technically and creatively.