SRT’s promotes new OTOP train venture

Bangkok – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is inviting the public to join a trip on a historic steam locomotive for the first time on 28th July.

SRT has arranged the special trip to celebrate King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday on Saturday. The public will be invited on the OTOP TRAIN numbers 901 and 902 which will travel on the route of Bangkok – Ayutthaya – Bangkok.

Passengers will be taken to see the landmarks of Ayutthaya by the OTOP TRAIN that can accommodate 110 passengers with the premium services of breakfast, lunch, and snacks. The trip costs 1,500 baht per person which is an all-inclusive price.

SRT plans to use this trip as a model to develop the new train route for passengers who love this style of slow travel.