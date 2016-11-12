SRT launches service of new Chinese-made trains onState Railway of Thailand

State Railway of Thailand on Friday launched the first new train service from Bangkok to Chiang Mai at Hua Lampong terminal.

The inauguration of the service was presided over by SRT governor Wutthichart Kalayanamitr.

Altogether 115 train carriages were bought by the SRT from China’s Railway Rolling Stock Corporation with the first lot of 39 having arrived in Thailand. The air-conditioned carriages are put in service in first and second classes.

Each first-class car has 12 sleeping rooms with two seats each. Each seat is equipped with an LCD monitor with a USB port so that passengers can enjoy entertainment programmes, to receive information or order food or drinks from their seats.