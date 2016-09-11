Srirach-Outer Ring Expressway not popular among road users

The number of vehicles using the Srirach-Outer Ring Expressway is lower than expected, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

Narong Gieddech, the governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), said since the opening of the Srirach- Outer Ring Expressway on August 22, an average of 35,000 vehicles use the expressway on a daily basis, much lower than the earlier anticipated number of 80,000 per day.

The governor said he will consult Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited, the constructor, to figure out ways to increase the number of users.

The new route was designed to alleviate traffic by offering an alternative expressway. It begins at Kanchanaphisek Road and crosses Rama 7 Bridge to end near Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal, where it connects with the original Srirach expressway.

He went on to disclose that EXAT is currently studying the construction of a 16-kilometer expressway in western Bangkok. Construction of the project is expected to commence next year.