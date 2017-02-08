Special Report: 20th supreme patriarch of Thailand

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The 20th supreme patriarch of the Kingdom of Thailand has recently been named by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on Tuesday appointed 89-year-old Somdej Phra Maha Muniwong the new supreme patriarch of Thailand. Succeeding his predecessor, Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara Suvaddhana Mahathera, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 100, Somdej Phra Maha Muniwong, the abbot of Wat Rajabopit, became the 20th leader of Thai Buddhist authorities.

Somdej Phra Maha Muniwong was born on June 26th, 1927 in Rachaburi province. He became a novice at the age of 10 and received Nakdhamtri or dhamma scholar elementary level 3 years later. At 20 years of age, he was ordained as a monk and completed Nakdham-ek or dhamma scholar advanced level in 1943.

4 years later or in 1947, Somdej Phra Maha Muniwong moved to Wat Rajabopit in Bangkok where he was introduced to Somdet Phra Ariya Wongsa Khottayan, the then supreme patriarch.

He then attended Mahamakut Buddhist University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in religious studies before pursuing his master’s degree in history and archaeology at Banaras Hindu University in India. The new supreme patriarch completed his doctorate degree at Mahamakut Buddhist University in 2009.

The official ceremony for his appointment will be held on February 12th, 2017 at Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram or known to Thais as Wat Phra Kaew. The ceremony will be officiated by HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn himself.