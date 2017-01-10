Southern trains from Bangkok paralysed by flooding at Bang Saphan station

The State Railways of Thailand (SRT) this morning cancelled almost all train services to the South after its rail line from Bang Saphan station to Chamuang station in Prachuab Khiri Khan is submerged by flood.

The flooding forced it to either cut short its southern destinations or cancel service on several routes.

All trains from Bangkok to the South could only travel to Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan stations, while all southern trains originating from Surat Thani to Bangkok will start from Hua Hin station instead to Bangkok.

Southern trains still on services this morning, but end destinations changed, are as follow ;

1. Express Train 43 (Bangkok-Surat Thani) will end at Hua Hin station.

2. Normal Train 261 (Bangkok-Hua Hin).

3. Express Train 39 (Bangkok-Surat Thani) will end at Hua Hin station.

4. Normal Train 255 (Thonburi-Lang Suan) will end at Prachuab Khiri Khan.

Return trips to Bangkok still on services today are

1. Express Train 40 (Surat Thani-Bangkok) will start from Hua Hin station.

2. Normal Train 262 (Hua Hin -Bangkok).

3. Express Train 44 (Surat Thani-Bangkok) will start from Hua Hin station.

4. Normal Train 254 ((Lang Suan-Thonburi) will start from Prachuab Khiri Khan station.

All other southern trains from Bangkok not mentioned are all cancelled.