Southern provinces put on alert for flash flooding

Bangkok – Thirteen provinces of the south have been warned of heavy rain and possible flash flooding.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikalya explained that winter will officially begin in the nation late this month and the Meteorological Department has assessed that rains in all regions except the south will be 10-20 percent less than the usual average. Flood warnings are thus to be maintained in the south.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukum Kanchanapimai has ordered hospitals in flood-risk areas to closely follow updates and stock up on medications. They are to prepare plans both internally and with local citizens to ensure minimal impact in the event of flooding. Equipment is also to be moved to higher ground and mobile units are to be readied, especially to assist bed-ridden and chronically ill patients.

Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chaiyapol Tithisak has coordinated flood alerts for Petchaburi, Prachuap Khirikan, Chumporn, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Many of the provinces are on alert for mud slides until Sunday. Assistance can be requested by calling the department’s 24 hour hotline 1784.