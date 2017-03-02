Southern militants ambush school truck killing four, including a child

Southern militants continued their violent attack on innocent people with the latest ambush on a school truck killing three adults, one child and seriously injuring two girl students.

The latest gruesome attack on civilians happened this morning in Rusor district of Narathiwat province.

Somchai Thongchan, an assistant village headman, was driving his pickup truck to deliver students to a village school when he came under a hail of gunfire from the southern militants hiding on roadside bushes.

Somchai, his wife and another woman and a boy student were killed instantly in the pickup truck.

The gunshots from assault rifles also hit and seriously injured two small girl students.

Sound of gunshots alerted residents and authorities nearby.

They immediately rushed to the scene and rushed the two injured students to Rusor hospital.

Troops and police arrived and combed the area in the bid to hunt them down.

Forensic police were also at the scene to collect evidences.