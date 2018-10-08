Southern floods recede; rain forecast for 14 provinces

Bangkok – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports floods in the southern provinces of Prachuab Khiri Khan and Surat Thani have receded but the ad hoc crisis management center warns rainfall will still cover the southern region.

Heavy rains late last week have inundated the districts of Hua Hin, Sam Roi Yot, Kui Buri and the capital district in Prachaub Khiri Khan. In Surat Thani, flooding has killed one person and hit five districts, namely Khian Sa, Phra Saeng, Khiri Rat Nikhom, Phanom and Phun Phin, damaging houses, infrastructure and more than 700 acres of farming areas.

The DDPM, the military and relevant agencies are speeding up relief efforts, pumping flood waters from agricultural zones to facilitate the aid operations. The ad hoc crisis management center has told 14 southern provinces to brace themselves for a new round of heavy falls.

Kaeng Krachan Dam in Phetchaburi and Pranburi Dam in Prachuab Khiri Khan have hastened preparedness amid large volumes of incoming water. Meanwhile, rainfall has started to subside in the North, Northeast and central region.