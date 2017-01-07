Southern flood situation upgraded into Level 3 Public Disaster

As the flood situation in southern provinces is getting worse posing threat to lives and properties of the people, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda announced the upgrading of management of large-scale disaster to Level 3.

Exercising his authority as commander of the National Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation Command, General Anupong announced the setup of forward commands in Surat Thani and Songkhla to coordinate relief efforts of all governmental agencies to help flood victims.

Interior deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Rattanaseni was appointed to be in charge of the two forward commands.

At the Narathiwat provincial hall, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha who was on a inspection tour of flooding situation told the people that he had never abandoned southern people while praising their strong will in struggling against natural disasters.

He said he understood their hardships because he used to experience hardships before when he served as the army commander-in-chief. He added that it didn’t matter he would visit southern people or not because he believes that he can serve the people wherever he is.

The prime minister also appealed to southern people not to oppose power plant projects in the South, pointing out that Thailand will experience power shortage in the future if new power plants are not built to increase power reserves.