Southeastern coast to see more heavy rain

Songkhla – The Southern Metrological Center has issued another warning of heavy rain and possible flash floods in the east coast from November 27 to 30.

The Director of the Southern Metrological Center, Phayao Muangngam, said the center had issued the 15th weather advisory regarding strong winds and heavy rains over the east coast of the southern region.

These conditions will affect most areas of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Heavy rain is also expected in some areas of Chumphon and Surat Thani.

Villagers in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential danger during this period, including flash floods and river overflow.

Rough sea is also expected in the Gulf of Thailand with wave height reaching two to three meters. Residents along the shoreline are advised to be cautions of potential danger from strong winds and waves. Small boats are advised to stay ashore. The local people are advised to closely monitor the weather development.