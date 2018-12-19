South expecting heavy rain despite lack of an official warning

Songkhla – The Southern Meteorological Center (East Coast) has indicated that despite the lack of an official warning, heavy rain will continue to lash the southern region, while also urging residents to be wary of high winds along the coast.

Director of the Southern Meteorological Center (East Coast) Payao Muangngam noted that while no warnings have been issued at this time, high winds and rain should be expected along the southern coastline. Harsh weather conditions have already had an impact on many areas along the Gulf of Thailand, such as Baan Bor It in Songkhla province, where several trees were felled along the shoreline road.

Governor of Songkhla, Weeranun Pengchan has ordered a close watch of the water situation by all relevant agencies with particular awareness of potential flash floods and run off. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has added to warnings and pointed out monitoring should continue through this week.

Citizens have been asked to follow official reports closely and to prepare for possible natural disasters. To improve safety, members of the public have been asked to open drainage pipes, prune trees and move their belongings to higher ground while also preparing necessities in case of an emergency. The authorities have been told to be ready to provide assistance 24 hours a day.