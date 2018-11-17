Songkhla follows up on measles control measures

Songkhla – Songkhla’s provincial public health office is urgently following up on measles control measures and preparing vaccination and treatments.

Songkhla Provincial Public Health Official Uthitsak Harirattanakul presided over a meeting to follow up measles outbreak control measures in the area with local public health and medical professionals.

The public health official said workers in all areas must strictly implement infection measures of the Ministry of Public Health to take control of the situation.

The measures include preventive measures such as vaccination in target groups, and treatment protocols for infected patients, as well as patient referring protocol, and contacting persons exposed to the disease.

Officials are constantly disseminating infection prevention knowledge to the general public, creating an understanding among villagers on the nature of the disease and self-prevention measures.