Somkid leads Thai road-show in China

A Thai trade delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak is now on a road-show in China and will be signing an agreement with Alibaba Group to setup an E-Commerce network for the country.

The road-show tour from December 7-12 takes the delegation to Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Peking.

During the road-show, Dr Somkid said an agreement would be signed with Alibaba Group to develop E-Commerce in Thailand.

He stated that Alibaba has agreed to join Thailand in investing in and providing support for the technological developments in the country.

This will start at the lowest grassroots level moving upwards to SMEs to support greater involvement in E-Commerce.

The final goal will be geared towards providing the country with the necessary tools to compete globally, he said.

Of vital importance is supporting manpower development towards greater technological competency in accordance with the Thailand 4.0 national plan.

Commenting on the agreement, Jack Ma, the chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, stated that this was a very good beginning for the development of a mutual trade system so that both countries can grow stronger together.

He confirmed that all the necessary support will be provided for Thailand as he believes that the country will become the regional technological hub in many fields in the near future.