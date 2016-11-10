Somkid believes Donald Trump’s presidency will not much affect Thai economy

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak is confident that the Thai economy may not be affected much with Donal Trump as the new president of the United States.

Reacting to Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the US presidential election on Wednesday, Dr Somkid said he expected major changes in the US policy on trade and economy which, he noted, is not much different from the case of Thailand under the military regime which has introduced many changes in economic and other aspects as never seen in Thailand’s recent history.

Thailand has its own way of economic development and the government will follow the economic blueprint which, he believes will not be affected much from the change of guards at the White House, said the deputy prime minister.

He predicted that economic performance in the coming year tended to improve, especially investments in mega projects which have received good cooperation from the private sector.

Several of the projects are due to be completed next year and this will further drive economic growth as global economy tends to recover, said Dr Somkid, adding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered budget to be quickly disbursed to the rural areas to stimulate rural economy.