Soldier suspected of involvement in war weapons trade case handed over to police

TRAT – The Royal Thai Army has handed over a suspect to police after finding a link between an overturned arms transport in Trat province and an arms dealer.

Soldiers from the 11th Military Circle have taken Sub Lt Sema Kochapet from the 722nd Artillery Division to Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsibhramnakul. He is now being held along side Air Col Pakin Dejpong, Pisit Liang and Chakkrapong Krairuang, the three people earlier arrested in connection with the Trat arms transport vehicle that overturned and was later found to be acting orders from a financier looking to purchase the weapons.

All four are being charged initially with possession of weapons that cannot be issued to individuals and illegally trading in munitions. They have been given physical checkups and handed over to investigators for questioning and detention. The four now in custody have denied any wrongdoing.

Pol Gen Sriwara confirmed that the probe will continue and any other guilty parties will be apprehended.