Snow sculpture champions return to hero’s welcome

Bangkok – Technical college students who took top honors at the 10th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2018 have returned to the Kingdom, to a hero’s welcome from the Ministry of Education.

Students from Ubon Ratchathani Technical College who became second time champions in the event in Harbin, China arrived Tuesday night at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Their win brought Thailand its ninth championship title in a row at the competition. The winning team arrived back alongside fellow competitors and the competition runners-up Samut Prakan Technical College and Surat Thani Technical College.

Abhisit Sornchai, captain of Ubon Ratchathani’s team, said he was proud to have brought fame to Thailand and credited his team’s win to constant practice.

Secretary-General for the Vocational Education Commission, Suthep Chityawong congratulated all the participating students and underlined that they were the result of dedicated teachers, confirming Thailand’s push to instill marketable skills in young students.

Ubon Ratchathani Technical College’s winning design was titled “Belief. Faith. Miracle” and depicted four Thai mythical creatures. Apart from the top award, the design was also the recipient of the Best Technique Award.