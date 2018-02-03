Smoking ban comes into force at 24 beaches

Bangkok – The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has begun enforcing a ban on smoking at 24 beaches in a bid to reduce the amount of cigarette waste.

An order has been issued by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to prohibit smokers from entering 24 beaches in 15 provinces, effective from Thursday onwards. As a result, anyone found smoking on those beaches will be subject to a prison term up to one year or a fine up to 100,000 baht or both. Nonetheless, smoking areas have been set up outside the beaches, with proper bins provided for cigarette butts.

According to a survey conducted on the popular Patong Beach in Phuket by the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center for the Andaman Sea, as many as 130,000 cigarette butts were found on the beach over a distance of 2.5 kilometers. This led to an estimate that there are over 100 million cigarette butts on all beaches in Thailand.

Cigarette butts are a serious threat to the environment as they are not biodegradable. They can cause blockage of waterways and release toxic chemicals into the water, affecting the marine ecosystem.