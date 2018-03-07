Smog reaches critical level in Phrae

Phrae – Many provinces in the North, especially Phrae, are being affected by a worsening haze situation as particulate matter readings have exceeded the safe limit.

According to the Pollution Control Department, the amount of PM10, or particulate matter smaller than 10 microns, was recently measured at 122 micrograms per cubic meter in Na Chak subdistrict, Mueang district, Phrae province. The figure was above the safe limit of 120 micrograms per cubic meter and the thick haze has reduced visibility in the area.

Local residents have been advised to stay indoors or cover their nose with a wet cloth or wear a sanitary mask when heading out. Authorities are also campaigning against the slash-and-burn practice among farmers as it is the main cause of wildfires and air pollution.

Besides Phrae, the Pollution Control Department has also reported unsafe PM10 levels in Mae Pa subdistrict, Mae Sot district, Tak province as well as three subdistricts in Mueang and Mae Mo districts of Lampang province.