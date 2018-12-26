SME D Bank offers loans to flood-hit businesses

Bangkok – The SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) is offering “urgent” low-interest loans to small and medium-sized businesses in the flooded South.

President of SME D Bank Mongkol Leelatham said his bank is introducing two measures to assist businesses affected by the ongoing deluge in Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

The first measure allows affected businesses to temporarily cease debt re-payments for up to six months, while the second measure grants businesses an “urgent” loan with a 0.415% interest rate and a repayment period of up to five years. The urgent loan program aims to improve business liquidity, according to the bank president.

As for post-flood assistance, Mongkol said SME operators can apply for another loan with only 0.25% interest in the first three years.

Loan applications can be submitted via the SME D Bank 24 hours a day or by calling 1357 for related assistance.