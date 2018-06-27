SkyTrain system to be fully functional by Friday

Bangkok – BTS Skytrains have been suffering delays of at least 10 minutes since the beginning of this month following multiple system failures. Upset Bangkokians have taken to Twitter saying they want the concession contract of the company that runs the Skytrain system terminated.

Bangkok Mass Transit System Co Ltd’s (BTSC) CEO Surapong Laoha-Unya has conveyed his apologies to passengers, saying the system will be restored by Friday, but despite his positive outlook CEO Surapong said he was not 100% certain the problem would not occur again, although he believed the ride would now be smoother.

According to Surapong, passengers can request a full refund on tickets they have purchased if they no longer wish to use Skytrain services. The CEO later said no other forms of compensation would be offered to passengers for the time being.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has instructed Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide more public buses for people on Sukhumvit Road during peak hours while the Skytrain system is being fixed. The BTSC CEO has also met with the Transport Minister to discuss the matter.