Singburi to host Expo 2017 late this month

SINGBURI – Local authorities in Singburi are preparing to host Expo 2017 at Bang Rachan Memorial Park on August 25th.

Acting Singburi Governor Pol.Lt.Col M.L Kitibodee Pravitra, Singburi Deputy Governor Songpol Jaikrim and the Singburi Provincial Office of the Federation of Thai Industries President Wijit lertpaiboonwong jointly held a press conference to announce the organization of the expo.

The objective of the event is to promote locally produced goods and tourism in Singburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong and Lopburi provinces.

Food products and innovation exhibitions will be showcased at the event from August 25th to 29th. Local farmers and OTOP manufacturers will have the chance to enlarge their customer base, while visitors will learn more about interesting historical sites in Singburi province.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimapakorn will preside over the opening ceremony. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also set up a booth at the event to provide passport services to the visitors.