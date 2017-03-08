Similan Islands see highest revenue in 35 years

PHANGNGA,(NNT) – Growing popularity of the Similan Islands have resulted in it achieving its highest revenue in 35 years and the highest amount of all the country’s national parks.

Head of the Similan Islands National Park in Phang-nga province Ruamsin Manajongprasert reported that high interest among foreign tourists in February allowed the national park to rake in over 60 million baht in revenue, beating its previous highest record just a month prior. Its intake for the tourism season started October 2016 so far has now exceeded 201 million baht, the highest figure for the park in 35 years.

The Similan Islands derive their name from the Melayu word for nine and refers to the nine islands that make up the chain. The collection of land masses were declared Thailand’s 43rd national park in 1982.