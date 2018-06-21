Several southern provinces warned of forest runoff, mudslides

Bangkok – As the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is picking up strength, most regions of the country, especially the East and the South, are expected to continue to experience heavy rain and scattered thundershowers in coming days. Such weather conditions will raise the risk of flashfloods and forest runoff, and residents in vulnerable areas are urged to take precautions against such disasters.

At sea, waves are predicted to reach a height of 2-4 meters in the Andaman Sea and 2-3 meters in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand, from Surat Thani north. Fishermen in the eastern region and on the west coast of the southern region are being told to exercise caution at sea while keeping small boats in port.

In the meantime, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued an alert to some districts of Ranong, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Krabi and Chumphon provinces in the South, due to the high risk of forest runoff and mudslides during these few days.