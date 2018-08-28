Several dams at maximum capacity

Petchaburi – Heavy rain over the weekend added a large volume of water to three of the nation’s largest dams and prompted urgent drainage from others.

Five of the nation’s dams have exceeded critical levels after the rain. They are Kaeng Krachan Dam, Nam Oun Dam, Vajiralongkorn Dam, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam and Pranburi Dam.

However, Kaeng Krachan Dam has now declined in level which has helped Petchaburi River fall to 92 centimeters below its banks. While flooding in previously affected areas has now receded, many locations in Municipal Petchaburi are being kept on alert.

Discharge from Nam Oun Dam in Sakon Nakhon province has sent river water in several districts over embankments and prompted urgent drainage into tributaries. Work to install 25 siphons at the dam is to be completed this week and will result in an increase in its water releases to 1 million cubic meters per day, possibly having an impact on Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Panom.

Releases from Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi province have caused the flooding of some resorts along the Kwae Noi and Mae Klong rivers. Authorities have responded quickly to the situation and are publicizing management plans.

In Nakhon Nayok, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam is draining off water into lower waterways in anticipation of more rain. Pranburi Dam in Prachuapkirikan, despite not taking on more water, is maintaining drainage while being mindful of flood-risk areas.

Meanwhile, Rachaprapha Dam in Surat Thani has increased its discharge to 25 million cubic meters per day and urged nearby residents to be on alert for flooding despite efforts to avoid such a situation.

Khiri Tharn Reservoir in Chantaburi has reached 100 percent of its capacity at 76 million cubic meters of water and authorities are now looking into how it can be appropriately discharged.

At the same time, Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi has reached 90 percent of its capacity at 15.9 billion cubic meters of water. Its spillways have been opened so that some of the water can be released into empty fields.