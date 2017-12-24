SET: Economic recovery fires up stock market

Bangkok – Economic recovery has lifted the stock market’s performance, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

SET President, Kesara Manchusree said that the stock values of the SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) this year rose by 10 percent to 17.5 trillion baht, representing a fivefold increase since 1994. Mrs. Kesara revealed that Thailand, which offers stock investment returns of as much as 20 percent, is one of the countries whose stock markets yield attractive profits.

The SET forecasts that the country’s economy is still on the upswing, thanks to the government’s investment projects and continued growth in the export sector. However, a slowdown in private investments and public consumption brought on by the slump in agricultural product prices might continue to affect the economy.

The SET president commented that an upturn in agricultural product prices would invigorate public consumption and the performance of SET listed companies. The SET expects to see another 30 listed companies issuing initial public offerings in 2018.